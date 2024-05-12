UAE: Muslim Council of Elders welcomes UN's vote supporting granting Palestine full membership

Abu Dhabi [UAE], May 12 (ANI/WAM): The Muslim Council of Elders, under the chairmanship of Dr Ahmed Al-Tayeb, the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, has welcomed the UN General Assembly's adoption of a draft resolution, presented by the UAE on behalf of the Arab Group, that calls for granting the State of Palestine full membership at the United Nations.

In a statement, the Muslim Council of Elders emphasised that the adoption of this resolution with overwhelming support from 143 out of 193 countries, constitutes international recognition of Palestine's rightful full membership at the United Nations, reiterating the necessity of adopting such a move in support of the efforts aimed to achieve global peace. (ANI/WAM)

