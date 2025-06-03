UAE: Nahyan bin Mubarak attends Italian Embassy's National Day ceremony

Abu Dhabi [UAE], June 3 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, attended a reception hosted on Sunday by the Ambassador of the Italian Republic to the UAE, Lorenzo Fanara, on the occasion of his country's National Day.

The ceremony, which was held at Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental, was also attended by a number of officials and heads of Arab and foreign diplomatic missions, in addition to a number of Italian community members in the UAE.

In his speech on the occasion, the Italian Ambassador highlighted the UAE-Italy relations, which, he said, are witnessing continuous development and growth across all fields, noting that the UAE is Italy's most important trading partner in the Middle East. (ANI/WAM)

