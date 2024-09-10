UAE: Nahyan bin Mubarak attends Korean Embassy's National Day ceremony

Abu Dhabi [UAE], September 10 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, attended this evening here the reception hosted by Yoo Jehseung, Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to the UAE, on his country's National Day.

The event was attended by heads of Arab and foreign diplomatic corps accredited to the UAE, a number of businessmen and Korean community members in the UAE.

In his speech, the Korean Ambassador highlighted the strong relations between the two friendly countries, which have been established since the era of the founding father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, with President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan following in his footsteps, praising the rapid progress and a steady growth in the strength of political, economic and cultural relations with the support of the leadership in the two friendly countries.

He said the UAE-Korea strategic partnership exemplifies a unique model of constructive cooperation, evidenced by the numerous development achievements of the two friendly nations. (ANI/WAM)

