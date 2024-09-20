UAE: Nahyan bin Mubarak visits Mbank, reviews achievements, future plans

Abu Dhabi [UAE], September 20 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, visited Al Maryah Community Bank's (Mbank) headquarters in Abu Dhabi on Thursday, where he was briefed on the bank's products, services, achievements, future plans, and Emiratisation initiatives.

Sheikh Nahyan was welcomed by Mbank's Chairman Tariq Ahmed Al Masaood, along with Board Members Omran Al Khoori, Khaled Thani Al Romaithi, Younes Fatehali Al Khaja, Mohammed Wassim Khayata, Tayeb Al Kamali, and Sultan Karmostaji.

During his visit, Sheikh Nahyan toured the bank and received an overview of the bank's journey since its inception in 2021, including its achievements, awards, and recent innovations such as the Mbank Wallet mobile application linked to the Jaywan local debit card. Mbank Wallet is the UAE's first national digital wallet using decentralised blockchain technology, enhanced with QR technology, and linked to the local payment system.

Furthermore, Sheikh Nahyan was introduced to Mbank's ITQANUniversal Digital Banker Training Programme, the advanced Banking & Finance Digital Training Program that nurtures, and equips high-potential UAE national fresh graduates with hands-on experience in the field.

Mohammed Wassim Khayata, Chief Executive Officer at Mbank, expressed gratitude for Sheikh Nahyan's visit, reaffirming the bank's commitment to providing innovative solutions aligned with the UAE's vision for a diversified, knowledge-driven economy. (ANI/WAM)

