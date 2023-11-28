UAE: Nahyan bin Mubarak visits WorldSkills Asia 2023

Abu Dhabi [UAE], November 28 (ANI/WAM): UAE Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan said that the UAE's leadership values the country's achievements in promoting peaceful, academic and scientific coexistence among nations around the world.

The country is hosting young people from 31 countries across five continents participating in the WorldSkills Asia 2023 competition organised by the Abu Dhabi Centre for Technical Vocational Education and Training (ACTVET).

The three-day event at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre is being held under the patronage of Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi.

During his visit to the event, Sheikh Nahyan met with various young talents and encouraged them to unleash their creativity during the competition.

He also praised the achievements of ACTVET in establishing the WorldSkills Asia Association and hosting the first and second WorldSkills Asia competitions, in line with the UAE's leadership and vision for enhancing its citizens' creativity and innovation skills.

During his tour, Sheikh Nahyan was accompanied by Mubarak Saeed Al Shamsi, Director-General of ACTVET and the Founder and President of the WorldSkills Asia Association.

Al Shamsi presented an overview of the competition's system and mechanisms, outlining its objectives to empower youth to envision a sustainable future. The competition aims to achieve this by nurturing promising generations capable of creativity and innovation in various fields.

In his opening keynote speech, Al Shamsi affirmed the vision of the UAE's wise leadership to create national competencies capable of meeting the requirements of industrial and technological progress in the present and future.

Al Shamsi added that the patronage of Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan of this important event underscores the UAE's keenness to provide all the components and capabilities that enable the organisation to work according to an advanced strategy with global standards and with goals that include achieving educational and industrial progress in various countries in accordance with the requirements of the Fourth Industrial Revolution. The UAE hosted the inaugural competition in 2018.

The opening ceremony featured a flag parade of the 31 participating countries, and a historical national epic, reflecting the remarkable cultural transformation that the UAE has witnessed in all fields, based on the authentic Emirati heritage, amid a feeling of pride and happiness from everyone.

ACTVET is hosting the second edition of the WorldSkills Asia Abu Dhabi 2023 competition at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre.

WorldSkills Asia association and global leaders and experts in technical and vocational education praised the event. The competition runs from November 27 to 29, featuring 31 countries competing in 28 skills across various industrial, technological, and professional fields.

The event honoured the achievements of ACTVET for showcasing the UAE's past and present development based on ancestral skills in hunting and various traditional crafts. The event also highlighted the current and future contributions of the UAE's youth, using their creative skills to advance the nation and the world. (ANI/WAM)

