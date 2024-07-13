UAE names street after Indian-origin doctor for his 60-year contribution to healthcare

Abu Dhabi [UAE], July 13 : A street in Abu Dhabi has been named in honour of Dr George Matthew, a UAE citizen of Indian origin, in recognition of his remarkable contributions to the emirate's healthcare sector over nearly 60 years, as reported by Khaleej Times.

Dr Matthew, now 84 years old, first arrived in the UAE in 1967 as a 26-year-old, long before the country's unification. Over the past six decades, he has played a pivotal role in shaping Abu Dhabi's healthcare system, witnessing its transformation from its early days to its current state.

Notably, he was the first doctor to work in a government hospital in Al Ain, leaving a lasting impact on the country's medical landscape, as reported by Khaleej Times.

To acknowledge his pioneering contributions, a road near Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City (SSMC) in the Al Mafraq area has been named George Matthew Street.

This gesture is part of the 'Honouring UAE's Visionaries: Commemorative Streets' project by the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT), which aims to show appreciation for individuals who have made significant contributions to the nation's development.

When Dr George Matthew first arrived in the UAE in 1967, the country was still in its early stages of development. At that time, there were no roads or proper medical facilities. Despite these challenges, Dr Matthew was inspired by the vision of the late Sheikh Zayed, the founder of the nation, and dedicated himself to improving the healthcare system.

In a recent statement, Dr Matthew reflected on his journey, saying, "The infrastructure was still evolving at that time. Inspired by the late Sheikh Zayed, the father of the nation, I dedicated myself to helping the people. I am deeply grateful that my efforts have been recognised."

Originally planning to move to the US, Dr Matthew was persuaded by a missionary friend's description of Al Ain's beauty. His application for a position as Al Ain's first government doctor was successful, leading to the opening of the first clinic with Sheikh Zayed's blessing.

Fondly known as "Matyous" by the locals, Dr Matthew has had a distinguished career in the UAE's healthcare sector. Starting as a general practitioner, he went on to hold various prestigious positions, including Medical Director of the Al Ain region in 1972 and Consultant for the Health Authority in 2001.

Hailing from the south Indian state of Kerala, Dr. Matthew graduated from Trivandrum Medical College and moved to the UAE with his wife, Valsa, after their marriage. Their daughter, Maryam (Priya), works in the government sector.

Dr Matthew's experiences are intertwined with the UAE's history, from his first encounter with Sheikh Zayed to treating injuries in makeshift conditions. He recalls one unforgettable instance from 1969:

"One night, a local resident attending the Majlis in Al Ain was injured. I treated him with the materials I had in a temporary setup, and he was healed. He shared this experience with Sheikh Zayed. After checking his injury, Sheikh Zayed said: 'He is a good doctor', and his words gave me great inspiration."

Dr Matthew's career was significantly boosted by Sheikh Zayed's support, leading him to England for specialization in the management of tropical diseases and later advanced studies in hospital management at Harvard University.

Renowned for his dedication and expertise, Dr Matthew has been an invaluable resource for the Al Ain community, providing medical guidance and playing a crucial role in training and educating healthcare workers. He also served the royal family, including the late Sheikh Tahnoon bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, the Abu Dhabi Ruler's Representative in the Al Ain Region.

In recognition of his dedication and hard work, the UAE granted Dr Matthew and his family citizenship in 2004. He also won the Abu Dhabi Award in 2018.

Currently, he continues to work in the private health department under Presidential Affairs alongside Dr Abdul Rahim Jaafar, another leading expert in the country.

"I am ready to do whatever I can for the country and its citizens as long as I live. I pray that God will give me more time to serve," he said.

His advice for others working in the UAE is, "Work with 100 per cent sincerity, and you will succeed."

