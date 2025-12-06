UAE National Anti-Doping Agency participates in adoption of 2027 World Anti-Doping Code in Korea

Busan [South Korea], Decemeber 6 (ANI/WAM): The UAE National Anti-Doping Agency participated in the 2025 World Conference on Doping in Sport, organised by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) in Busan, South Korea, from December 1-5.

The event brought together government representatives, national anti-doping organisations, sports federations, and leading international laboratories for wide-ranging discussions on the future of clean sport.

The UAE delegation was led by Ghanem Al Hajeri, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Sports, and included Mai Al Jaber, Chair of the Board of the National Anti-Doping Agency; Rafia Al Owais, Vice Chair; and Amr Adel, Technical Director.

During the conference, delegates formally adopted the 2027 World Anti-Doping Code and the updated International Standards, marking an important step toward strengthening global anti-doping governance.

The conference also issued the Busan Declaration, outlining key strategic priorities to safeguard sporting integrity and protect athletes' rights worldwide. Participants further discussed the latest advancements in testing, education, results management, investigations, and scientific updates to the 2026 Prohibited List.

The UAE delegation held a series of high-level meetings with representatives from WADA, the International Testing Agency (ITA), national anti-doping organisations, and directors of international laboratories. These discussions focused on expanding cooperation in testing, knowledge exchange, capacity building, and educational and awareness initiatives.

Speaking during the national statements session, Mai Al Jaber reaffirmed the UAE's commitment to developing a world-class anti-doping framework aligned with the highest international standards. She highlighted the significance of the UAE's hosting of the Asia and Oceania Ministers' Meeting earlier this year, noting its impact in advancing regional cooperation.

Al Jaber emphasised that the UAE's participation in the conference strengthens its role within the global anti-doping community, supports the development of new strategic partnerships, and provides essential insight into the requirements that will take effect with the implementation of the 2027 Code.

She also noted that the National Anti-Doping Agency is currently updating the UAE's national regulations to align with the new Code, expanding international collaborations, and enhancing testing, investigative, and educational programmes to protect the integrity of sport across the nation.

The conference concluded with a strong call for unified international efforts to ensure the effective implementation of the 2027 global anti-doping programme. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor