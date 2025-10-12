UAE national cycling team wins 17 medals in Arab Cycling Championship in Iraq

Sulaymaniyah [Iraq], October 12 (ANI/WAM): The UAE national cycling team concluded its participation in the Arab Cycling Championship, hosted in Sulaymaniyah, Iraq, with an impressive tally of 17 medals 11 gold, 2 silver, and 4 bronze.

On the final day, Abdullah Jassim claimed the gold medal in the elite men's road race, achieving a double victory after previously winning the individual time trial. His teammate Ahmed Al Mansoori finished third, earning the bronze medal.

Meanwhile, Maadhed Al Mashghouni won gold in the junior's road race, and the junior team secured the silver medal in the team classification for the same event.

At the team level, the UAE senior team continued its dominance by topping the overall team standings, outperforming Iraq and Jordan. (ANI/WAM)

