UAE National Pavilion to showcase latest defence developments at SOFEX 2024 in Jordan

Abu Dhabi [UAE], August 28 (ANI/WAM): The UAE National Pavilion is set to participate in the 14th edition of the Special Operations Forces Exhibition and Conference (SOFEX) 2024, which will take place at Aqaba International Exhibitions and Conferences Centre in the Kingdom of Jordan from 3rd to 5th September.

Over 300 international defence and security companies from 38 countries will attend SOFEX, one of the region's most significant defence events.

The exhibition provides a platform for showcasing the latest advanced products and solutions, bringing together key stakeholders, and fostering international cooperation in the fields of special operations and homeland security.

Supported by the Ministry of Defence and Tawazun Council, and organised by the Emirates Defence Companies Council (EDCC), the UAE's National Pavilion will feature leading national companies, including EDGE Group, Al Seer Marine Supplies and Equipment Company, and Houbara Defence and Security.

Capital Events will also be present to promote the upcoming International Defence Exhibition (IDEX) and Naval Defence & Maritime Security Exhibition (NAVDEX) 2025, as well as Al Jundi Journal, a military and cultural magazine issued by the Ministry of Defence.

The UAE pavilion will serve as an interactive platform for visitors to explore the country's advancements in the defence and security industries. The showcased products will include a wide range of innovative solutions covering various aspects of special operations, from advanced systems and components to cutting-edge technologies.

The UAE's National Pavilion at SOFEX 2024 embodies the deep-rooted fraternal ties between the UAE and Jordan. Through this exhibition, the country reaffirms the importance of regional cooperation in defence and security sectors.

Anas Naser Al Otaiba, General Manager of EDCC, said, "The participation of the UAE's National Pavilion at SOFEX 2024 reflects our deep commitment to innovation and international cooperation in the defence and security industries. We are proud to showcase advanced national technologies that are in line with the wise leadership's vision to develop our capabilities and empower the UAE's defence and security industries."

Al Otaiba added that the UAE's participation in SOFEX 2024 extends beyond product display and marketing; it aims to forge strategic partnerships with leading global companies in the defence sector, foster international cooperation, and exchange expertise and knowledge.

"SOFEX provides a strategic opportunity to promote Emirati technological capabilities to experts, specialists, and decision-makers in the defence industry. We are confident that our participation will enhance the UAE's position as a regional center for defence manufacturing and open promising horizons for cooperation with international partners, he added.

Herve Dechoux, Head of Solutions at Houbara, said, "This is Houbara's first participation at SOFEX with EDCC, and we are keen to explore new ventures in the region to grow our customer base for modern threat representation, secure SATCOM, and robotics."

"We are thrilled to reach out to the regional SOF community and showcase BRACER, our breakthrough secure SATCOM solution designed by and for special operators, as well as our advanced field robotics solutions. We hope that SOFEX will allow us to connect with new potential end-users and create new opportunities for our rapidly expanding business," he said.

It is noteworthy that SOFEX exhibition, which first took place in 1996, stands out as a significant opportunity for exchanging expertise, technologies, and strategies in the defence sector and has positioned itself as a pivotal platform for exchanging ideas, technologies, and strategies among defence professionals.

The exhibition offers an ideal opportunity for networking and enhancing global security, bringing together leading experts, manufacturers, and suppliers from the global defence industry to engage with official government delegations and decision-makers from around the globe. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor