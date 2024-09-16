UAE National Team sprinter Maryam Karim wins second gold medal in Arab Athletics Championship for Juniors

Dubai [UAE], September 16 (ANI/WAM): UAE National Team sprinter Maryam Karim won the gold medal in the 200-metre race at the 10th edition of the Arab Junior Athletics Championship (under 18), held in Taif, Saudi Arabia.

Major-General Dr. Muhammad Abdullah Al-Murr, President of the UAE Athletics Federation, participated in the medal ceremony alongside officials from the tournament's organising committee, which concluded this evening with the participation of 400 athletes from 18 countries.

This marks Karim's second gold medal following her recent victory in the 400-metre race, bringing the UAE's total to three medals after Salem Al Maqbali's secured a silver medal in the shot put.

Karim has a distinguished record of winning gold medals, including victories at the first Gulf Youth Games "UAE 2024" and the Arab Championship in Egypt in April and May earlier this year.

The 200-metre final saw fierce competition, with Karim clinching the gold by setting a new record of 24.30 seconds. She broke the UAE's national records in the women's, youth, and junior categories, having also topped the semi-final race with the best time of 24.67 seconds. (ANI/WAM)

