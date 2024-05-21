UAE: NCM warns of fog formation, poor visibility

Abu Dhabi [UAE], May 21 (ANI/WAM): The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) urged motorists to follow the traffic regulations regarding a chance of fog formation.

In a statement, the NCM cautioned against a deterioration in horizontal visibility, which may drop even further at times over some coastal and internal areas, from 02:00 till 08:30 Tuesday.(ANI/WAM)

