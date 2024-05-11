UAE: NCM warns of fog formation, poor visibility
By ANI | Published: May 11, 2024 07:22 AM2024-05-11T07:22:12+5:302024-05-11T07:25:04+5:30
Abu Dhabi [UAE], May 11 (ANI/WAM): The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) urged motorists to follow the traffic regulations ...
Abu Dhabi [UAE], May 11 (ANI/WAM): The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) urged motorists to follow the traffic regulations regarding a chance of fog formation.
In a statement, the NCM cautioned against a deterioration in horizontal visibility, which may drop even further at times over some coastal and internal areas, especially northward, from 02:00 till 09:00 Saturday. (ANI/WAM)
