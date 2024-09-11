UAE: New diplomats sworn in before Abdullah bin Zayed

Abu Dhabi [UAE], September 11 (ANI/WAM): A new batch of diplomats were sworn in before Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, at the ministry's headquarters in Abu Dhabi.

Following the swearing-in ceremony, Sheikh Abdullah congratulated the 55 newly appointed diplomats, emphasising his confidence in their ability to represent the UAE with distinction. He encouraged them to work collaboratively and with dedication to elevate the country's international standing and strengthen its relationships with nations around the world.

He highlighted the crucial role these diplomats will play in spreading the UAE's message of tolerance, peace, human fraternity and global cooperation to fulfill the aspirations of nations for development and prosperity.

The diplomats expressed their pride in working for the diplomatic corps, affirming their keenness to serve their country.

The swearing-in ceremony was attended by Sheikh Shakhboot Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State; Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State; Lana Zaki Nusseibeh, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Political Affairs; Sultan Mohammed Al Shamsi, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Development Affairs and International Organisations; Saeed Mubarak Al-Hajeri, Assistant Minister for Economic and Trade Affairs; Maha Taysir Barakat, Assistant Minister for Medical Affairs and Life Sciences; Khaled Abdullah Belhoul, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs; Abdullah Mohamed Al-Blooki, Assistant Undersecretary for Support Services; Faisal Issa Lutfi, Assistant Undersecretary for Consular Affairs; Saif Abdullah Al Shamsi, Assistant Undersecretary for Protocol Affairs, and other officials. (ANI/WAM)

