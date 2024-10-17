UAE parliamentary delegation joins peace, security talks at IPU in Geneva

Geneva [Switzerland], October 17 (ANI/WAM): Ahmed Mir Hashim Khoori, Member of the Federal National Council Parliamentary Division Group, took part in the meeting of the Standing Committee on Peace and International Security during the 149th Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Assembly in Geneva, Switzerland.

In his remarks on behalf of the UAE parliamentary division, Khoori addressed the committee's upcoming resolution concerning the role of parliaments in advancing the two-state solution in Palestine.

The division stressed the importance of ensuring the resolution is neutral, balanced, and consensual, facilitating its adoption by all member parliaments.

The delegation underscored the need to reform and amend the IPU's frameworks to enhance its core mission of promoting peace and security through parliamentary dialogue and diplomacy.

The Parliamentary Division also highlighted the need to address the limited impact of certain parliaments and the weak enforcement of international decisions, urging the new resolution to emphasise the role of parliaments in ensuring the implementation of governmental decisions and advancing global peace and security.

It further stressed the importance of including current regional political developments within the resolution, and longstanding principles related to the Palestinian cause, calling for sustained regional and international efforts to reinvigorate the peace process in the Middle East. (ANI/WAM)

