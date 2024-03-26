UAE Parliamentary Division highlights importance of strengthening culture of coexistence, tolerance to resolve global conflicts

Abu Dhabi [UAE], March 26 (ANI/WAM): Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, Head of the Federal National Council (FNC) Parliamentary Division Group at the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), highlighted the importance of promoting parliamentary diplomacy, which plays a crucial role in strengthening the culture of coexistence and tolerance that is key to resolving global conflicts.

"Many countries understand that peace is not merely the end result, but it is the journey towards tomorrow. In our time of all-encompassing globalisation, peace has transcended its traditional role as a mere framework for coexistence; it has become a cornerstone of survive, tolerance and a bedrock of social equity and mutual understanding among diverse cultures and faiths," he said.

He made this statement during his speech on behalf of the UAE Parliamentary Division at the meeting of the 148th Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) in Geneva. The 148th IPU Assembly is being held in Geneva, Switzerland, from 23 to 27 March 2024. Hundreds of parliamentarians from around the world are attending the Assembly to address the theme Parliamentary diplomacy: Building bridges for peace and understanding.

"In our capacity as parliamentarians, representing the voices of our citizens, we are tasked with increasing the influence of parliamentary diplomacy. Through this, we seek avenues to foster and solidify a culture of coexistence and tolerance, which represents a pivotal gateway for resolving international disputes," Al Nuaimi said.

"It is our duty to create a path for national parliamentary efforts alongside our diverse executive bodies, to formulate and enact laws that advocate for peace and encourage harmony," he added.

"Such legislation should tackle issues such as poverty, discrimination, and inequality within our nations. Furthermore, we must draft a framework for collaborative international parliamentary efforts involving civil society, academia, the media, and religious and cultural organisations. The goal is to broaden educational outreach and awareness, promote a culture of dialogue and tolerance, and ensure that all individuals can live together while upholding human dignity and valuing intellectual, religious, and cultural plurality," he said in conclusion.

On the challenge of how to build bridges of understanding and coexistence in the face of the growing trend of polarization and international disputes of all kinds, including political, economic, and military, he said that the answer lies in three words that have been identified throughout history: dialogue for coexistence, tolerance for peace, and peace for the sustainability of human survival and growth.

He added that cultural, civilizational, or religious difference or diversity is a pillar of human civilization, its stability through coexistence, and a cause for peace through tolerance. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor