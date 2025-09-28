UAE participates in 11th G20 Parliamentary Speakers' Summit in South Africa

Abu Dhabi [UAE], September 28 (ANI/WAM): The Federal National Council (FNC) will participate in the 11th G20 Parliamentary Speakers' Summit (P20), which will be hosted by the Parliament of South Africa in collaboration with the IPU from 29 September to 3 October 2025 in Kleinmond, South Africa. It will be held under the theme of the P20 Summit, which is Harnessing parliamentary diplomacy for the realisation of global solidarity, equality and sustainability.

The Summit will be preceded by the 2nd P20 Meeting of Women Parliamentarians, which will be held on 29 and 30 September 2025.

The Summit will host four high-level sessions on the following topics: "Strengthening disaster resilience and responses"; "Ensuring debt sustainability for low-income countries"; "Mobilising finance for a just energy transition"; and "Harnessing critical minerals for inclusive growth and sustainable development"

2nd P20 Meeting of Women Parliamentarians will focus on: Gender mainstreaming in climate resilience and energy transition.

Empowering women in economic decision-making and development planning; Mobilising resources for women-led agricultural and entrepreneurial projects; and Strengthening political representation and leadership of women in legislative bodies. (ANI/WAM)

