UAE participates in 12th Plenary Meeting on UN-GGIM for Arab States in Saudi Arabia

Jeddah [Saudi Arabia], February 6 (ANI/WAM): A delegation from the Federal Geographical Information Centre, headed by Hamed Al Kaabi, Director-General of the Centre, participated in the 12th meeting of the Regional Committee of United Nations Global Geospatial Information Management for the Arab States (UN-GGIM), held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, from 2nd to 6th February.

The committee is one of the regional committees under the UN-GGIM, established to coordinate and unify efforts among Arab countries in the field of geospatial information.

It operates through three main working groups: the Geodetic Reference Working Group, the Geospatial Governance Working Group, and the Integrated Geospatial Information Framework (IGIF) Working Group.

Additionally, the Centre participated in the 5th meeting of the High-Level Group on the IGIF, affiliated with the UN-GGIM, which was held concurrently with the Arab Committee meeting.

Anwaar Al Shimmari, Executive Director of the Geospatial Information Governance Sector and Chair of the Arab Geospatial Governance Team, delivered a presentation on women's empowerment and their pioneering role in the Arab geospatial sector.

She also presented the Comprehensive Geospatial Information Governance Plan for the Arab States (2025-2026), highlighting future directions and the necessary actions to achieve the comprehensive strategy for geospatial governance requirements.

Moreover, Abdulla Al Naqbi, a Geodetic Expert, presented an overview of the Unified National Geodetic Reference for the UAE, showcasing the country's leading experience in this field.

The meeting also marked the 10th anniversary of the establishment of the Arab Committee of UN Experts on Geospatial Information Management. It was attended by a number of officials, experts, and specialists from member Arab states, as well as representatives from the Secretariat of the UN-GGIM, along with prominent international experts and relevant international organisations. (ANI/WAM)

