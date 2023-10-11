UAE participates in 25th Ministerial Meeting of Gas Exporting Countries Forum in Equatorial Guinea

Malabo [Equatorial Guinea], October 11 (ANI/WAM): Ahmed Al Kaabi, Assistant Undersecretary for Electricity, Water, and Future Energy Sector at the UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, led the UAE delegation at the 25th Ministerial Meeting of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) in Malabo, Equatorial Guinea.

The meeting was attended by energy ministers and senior officials from GECF member countries that collectively represent 70 per cent of global natural gas reserves and 42 per cent of marketed natural gas.

In his opening speech, Al Kaabi said, "Natural gas significantly contributes to achieving the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The global demand for gas is expected to continue to grow as the world looks to further decarbonise its energy systems.

"The UAE is expanding its capacity to meet increasing global demand and support its gas self-sufficiency and industrial expansion targets. One of the key ingredients in the UAE success story is focusing on partnerships. The UAE has fostered a collaborative environment where government entities, private sector organisations, and entrepreneurs work hand in hand to drive innovation."

Al Kaabi highlighted the revised targets of the UAE Energy Strategy 2050 that aim to position the UAE at the forefront of the global energy transition. He noted that the strategy sets ambitious targets for the year 2030, including tripling our renewable energy capacity to reach a total of 14.2 GW, increasing energy consumption efficiency of individuals and corporates up to 45 per cent, and increasing the contribution of clean energy generation to 32 per cent of the country's energy mix.

He added, "The UAE also developed the National Hydrogen Strategy with the aim of becoming a leading and reliable producer and supplier of low-carbon hydrogen. The strategy targets the production of 1.4 million tons of low-emission hydrogen per year by 2031, out of which 71.4 per cent will be solar-powered green hydrogen. By 2050, we aim to increase production to reach 15 million tons per year."

Towards the end of the meeting, he extended an open invitation to participants to attend the 28th UN Climate Change Conference (COP28), scheduled to take place in the UAE from November 30 to December 12.

The chair and participants of the meeting conveyed profound support for the UAE as the host of COP28 and commended its exemplary preparations for the highly anticipated summit. Moreover, they reiterated the pivotal role that natural gas plays in meeting climate targets, eradicating energy poverty, and attaining the UN SDGs. (ANI/WAM)

