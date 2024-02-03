UAE participates in 3rd EU Indo-Pacific Ministerial Forum

Brussels [Belgium], February 3 (ANI/WAM): A high-level UAE delegation, led by Noura Al Kaabi, UAE's Minister of State, participated in the 3rd EU Indo-Pacific Ministerial Forum, which was held in Brussels.

The UAE's participation in the forum reflects the strong relations between the UAE, the European Union, and countries from the Indo-Pacific region.

During the forum, fruitful discussions were held on key strategies to bolster economic growth, strengthen supply and value chains, enhance digital transitions, and foster collaboration in research and innovation - through bolstering international cooperation in these fields.

The UAE's participation in discussions at the forum demonstrates its unwavering position to reinforcing international cooperation, particularly with the European Union and countries in the Indo-Pacific region. The UAE's commitment is evident in its efforts to support economic resilience, shared values, and the spirit of cooperation to address the pressing challenges of the 21st century.

In her speech during the opening session of the Forum, Noura Al Kaabi stressed that the UAE sits at the heart of a strategic and geographic crossroads, which positions it as a global trade hub, reinforced by policies promoting investment. The UAE has signed Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements with numerous strategic partners, and is currently working on finalising further agreements, which reflects the UAE's commitment to fostering international economic ties and trade by delivering inclusive and sustainable development.

Al Kaabi also participated in a panel discussion focused on shared prosperity, economic resilience and investments, where she confirmed that the UAE is steadfast in its commitment to advancing the principles of shared prosperity, economic resilience, and a human-centric approach to the digital transition.

She said, "Trade patterns between the UAE and the EU as well as countries of the Indo-Pacific are already significant. We are committed to strengthening these including through a continued emphasis on the conclusion of CEPA agreements to reap the full benefits of our existing close trade ties".

The Forum provides an invaluable platform for constructive dialogue on various urgent issues, as leaders from all countries seek to deepen their collaboration in addressing shared challenges and explore opportunities for mutual benefit. Among the pivotal topics discussed during the Forum were:

1. Economic Growth and Supply Chains: Participants engaged in thoughtful deliberations on ways to reinforce economic growth and fortify supply and value chains. The UAE emphasised its dedication to fostering an environment conducive to sustainable economic development and exploring collaborative avenues with the EU for shared prosperity.

2. Digital Economy and Human-Centric Transition: The forum placed a strong focus on advancing the digital economy through a human-centric and equality-focused digital transition. The UAE shared its vision for a technology-driven future that prioritises inclusivity and ensures that the benefits of digitalisation reach all segments of society.

3. Global Gateway Initiative: A cornerstone of the discussions was highlighted as a crucial mechanism for facilitating international trade and connectivity. In this regard, the UAE expressed its support for this initiative, emphasising the importance of building strong partnerships to unlock new opportunities and drive economic growth.

4. Research and Innovation Collaboration: The participants underscored the significance of enhanced collaboration in research and innovation. The UAE reaffirmed its commitment to fostering a culture of innovation and knowledge-sharing, recognising the pivotal role that research and development plays in addressing global challenges. (ANI/WAM)

