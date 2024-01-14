UAE participates in Arab housing ministerial forum in Libya

Abu Dhabi [UAE], January 14 (ANI/WAM): The UAE participated in the 40th session of the Arab Ministerial Forum for Housing and Urban Development (AMFHUD) in Tripoli, Libya.

The meeting discussed a number of housing issues, including regulatory frameworks, ways to improve the sector, and the UAE's candidacy for the presidency of the General Assembly and membership of the executive office of the United Nations Human Settlements Programme.

Mohamed Al Mansoori, Director of the Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme, led the UAE delegation.

He said that the UAE is committed to working with other Arab countries to improve housing conditions.

He also noted that the UAE has made significant progress in the housing sector, with a home-ownership rate of 90 per cent, which is the second highest in the world.

The Zayed Housing Program has issued more than 62,000 housing support decisions worth over AED44 billion since its establishment in 1999, he went on to explain, adding that the programme provides financial support and builds housing units that meet the needs of UAE citizens. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor