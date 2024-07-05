UAE Pavilion announces its participation in Expo 2025 Osaka in Japan

Abu Dhabi [UAE], July 5 (ANI/WAM): The UAE Pavilion at Expo announced their participation in Expo 2025 Osaka in Japan, which will commence in April 2025 under the theme "Designing Future Society for Our Lives."

The announcement was made through a groundbreaking ceremony held at the UAE Pavilion's plot on the Expo 2025 Osaka site on Yumeshima Island.

The ceremony was attended by Shihab Al Faheem, Ambassador of the UAE to Japan, along with Expo organisers, official dignitaries and high-level officials.

The event marked the start of construction of the UAE Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka and the official handover of the plot by the Expo organisers.

Noura Al Kaabi, UAE Minister of State, commented on the occasion, "We are honoured to mark this occasion at the remarkable Expo 2025 Osaka in Japan, where nations will come together to share the latest technologies, foster innovative ideas, and collaborate on solutions to address the global challenges facing humanity."

"This World Expo comes at a pivotal moment for both the United Arab Emirates and Japan, as we strive to enhance our collaboration and work together to empower lives and achieve a sustainable future for all. Since 1971, the UAE has been steadfast in its commitment to global solutions, and we remain dedicated to shaping a sustainable future for generations to come." she added

Expo 2025 Osaka will focus on addressing critical global challenges through its sub-themes: "Saving Lives", which emphasises protecting lives; "Empowering Lives", dedicated to enriching individuals' lives and expanding their potential; and "Connecting Lives", aimed at engaging everyone, building communities, and enriching society.

During the groundbreaking ceremony, the Ambassador of the UAE to Japan revealed that the UAE Pavilion will respond to Expo 2025 Osaka's sub-theme "Empowering Lives" by highlighting meaningful stories of the past, present and future, centred around the UAE's ambitious efforts in innovation and R&D across healthcare, space exploration and sustainable technologies. The pavilion will also serve as a collaborative platform for co-creating solutions that drive collective progress.

Located in the 'Empowering Lives' zone and in close proximity to the Japan Pavilion, the UAE Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka will participate as a Type A, self-built pavilion, making it one of the largest country pavilions at the World Expo in Osaka.

Shihab Al Faheem, Ambassador of the UAE to Japan, remarked, "We are thrilled about the UAE's participation in Expo 2025 Osaka, which underscores the enduring and prosperous relationship between the UAE and Japan. For over 52 years, our diplomatic relations have fostered significant industrial, cultural, and economic exchange and growth. The UAE is honoured to participate in the next World Expo in Osaka, carrying forward the spirit of global collaboration by previously hosting the world at Expo 2020 Dubai."

"Our relationship began even before the union of all emirates into a single country in 1971. Since Abu Dhabi's first participation in Expo Osaka back in 1970, our partnership has flourished, exemplifying mutual respect and collaboration. We extend our gratitude to the Japan Association for the 2025 World Exposition and the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE) for giving us the opportunity to further strengthen the bonds between our nations and the world, as we work together towards a sustainable and prosperous future for all." he added.

The UAE Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka will offer a diverse range of programming designed for visitors of all ages, from children to adults. The pavilion will also facilitate opportunities for creating and deepening connections among diplomats, innovators, researchers, academics, business leaders, thought leaders, and students.

Through interactive exhibits, engaging workshops, and collaborative events, the UAE Pavilion aims to inspire and foster meaningful exchanges, highlighting the UAE's commitment to innovation, education, and global collaboration. (ANI/WAM)

