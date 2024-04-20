UAE Pavilion at Venice Biennale opens its doors to visitors

Venice [Italy], April 20 (ANI/WAM): The National Pavilion UAE at the Venice Biennale International Art Exhibition opened its doors today to visitors to explore the artistic worlds of Abdullah Al Saadi in an enchanting exhibition that unfolds like a story containing many chapters entitled "Abdullah Al Saadi: Sites of Memory, Sites of Amnesia," under the patronage of the artistic curator Tarek Abou El Fetouh.

The Venice Biennale International Art Exhibition witnesses wide international participation, including 87 national participants from around the world, and its events continue until November 24, 2024.

The National Pavilion of the United Arab Emirates showcases the extension of Emirati art roots to the depths of Arab history through the artistic practices of Emirati artist Abdullah Al Saadi within his journeys in nature. The exhibition presents eight works by Al Saadi produced during his journeys in nature, containing hundreds of artistic pieces.

Tarek Abou El Fetouh said, "We expect the exhibition titled Abdullah Al Saadi: Sites of Memory, Sites of Amnesia will attract attention and inspire visitors to contemplate the sources of inspiration for Arabs to use language in an innovative and engaging manner, as well as to evoke the practices of poetry writing from the depths of authentic Arab history."(ANI/WAM)

