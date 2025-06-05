UAE pioneering efforts to reduce plastic pollution at national, global levels: Amna Al Dahak

Dubai [UAE], June 5 (ANI/WAM): Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, said that the UAE is continuing its pioneering efforts to reduce plastic pollution at the national and global levels.

In a statement marking World Environment Day, which falls annually on 5th June, Al Dahak reaffirmed the UAE's commitment to protecting its precious environment, inspired by the vision of the Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who recognised the link between a healthy environment and a thriving society.

"The UAE remains steadfast in its dedication to safeguarding our natural heritage. We envision a future with thriving ecosystems and protected life both on land and in the sea - a legacy we build together as a community," she added.

This year, World Environment Day calls for collective action to tackle plastic pollution, a challenge that demands our immediate attention and unified efforts. In response to this pressing issue, the UAE is implementing a comprehensive system to ensure proper and effective management of plastic products.

Starting 1st January 2026, Al Dahak clarified, the UAE will implement a comprehensive ban on the import, production, and trade of single-use plastic products. This builds upon the phased approach initiated in 2024 with the ban on plastic bags. This decisive action underscores our resolve and commitment to environmental stewardship, driving us towards a future where waste and pollution are designed out of our systems.

She emphasised that as part of the UAE's global efforts to reduce plastic waste, the Clean Rivers, one of Erth Zayed Philanthropies' initiatives, tackles plastic pollution in river systems by empowering communities and driving innovative solutions to create plastic-free waterways.

The Minister of Climate Change and Environment explained that the UAE's Circular Economy Policy is a key driver of this transformation, optimising resource use in critical sectors such as green infrastructure, transportation, manufacturing, and responsible food production and consumption.

"The policy prioritises reducing plastic waste and promoting innovative solutions for sustainable packaging and recycling. Furthermore, we are resolutely committed to managing hazardous waste and aggressively reducing plastic waste at every level," she further said.

"Each of us, as responsible members of our community, can play a leading role in realising our nation's vision by joining the mission to eliminate unnecessary plastic from our daily lives," Al Dahak stressed. "Let us become active agents of change, leading a powerful movement towards thriving communities, and a vibrant, resilient environment. Let us protect the land and the sea that are so integral to our lives, for ourselves, our loved ones, and for generations to come."

Al Dahak concluded by calling for renewed focus on the ecosystems that sustain life, noting that this year's theme, Beat Plastic Pollution, is a call to action for every member of the community. "Together, we can build a brighter, greener future for all." (ANI/WAM)

