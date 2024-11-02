UAE President and Emir of Qatar discuss bilateral relations and regional developments

Abu Dhabi [UAE], November 2 (ANI/WAM): UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar, spoke by telephone today to review the close ties between the two nations and explore ways to strengthen cooperation to advance the shared ambitions of both countries and their peoples.

The two leaders exchanged views on several regional and international issues, with a particular focus on the situation in the Middle East. They underscored the need for concerted efforts to prevent further escalation in the region and avoid additional crises.

Additionally, they stressed the importance of a clear pathway towards a fair, comprehensive, and lasting peace, based on the two-state solution, to ensure stability and security for all. (ANI/WAM)

