UAE President and US Secretary of Commerce discuss importance of technology investment

Washington DC [US], September 25 (ANI/WAM): UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has met with Gina Raimondo, Secretary of Commerce of the United States, to discuss areas of collaboration between the two countries.

The meeting highlighted the ongoing development of UAE-US relations in the fields of economics, trade, investment, and technology, which align with both nations' shared vision for achieving sustainable economic prosperity.

The discussions also touched on the importance of investment in artificial intelligence and advanced technologies to ensure a more prosperous, growth-oriented, and sustainable future for all.

The two sides explored the recent announcement by UAE-based technology firm MGX regarding its global partnership with several American companies to invest in AI infrastructure. This initiative reflects the UAE's development vision, in which technology and AI play a central role.

Attendees of the meeting included H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi and National Security Adviser; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Presidential Court; Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for National Security; Mohamed Hassan Alsuwaidi, Minister of Investment; Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority; Yousef Al Otaiba, Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to the United States of America; and a number of senior officials. (ANI/WAM)

