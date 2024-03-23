UAE President arrives in Cairo at start of Egypt visit

Cairo [Egypt], March 23 (ANI/WAM): UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan arrived in Cairo today on a visit to the Arab Republic of Egypt. Upon his arrival at Cairo International Airport, he was received by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.

Egyptian President El-Sisi warmly welcomed Sheikh Mohamed and his accompanying delegation to Egypt. The two leaders exchanged greetings for the holy month of Ramadan and engaged in discussions reflecting the deep and longstanding relations between the two countries and their people.

Accompanying UAE President on the visit is a delegation comprising Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Presidential Court; Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for National Security; Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology; Mohamed Hassan Al Suwaidi, Minister of Investment; Jassem Mohammed Buatabh Al Zaabi, Chairman of the Department of Finance - Abu Dhabi and Member of Abu Dhabi Executive Council; Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa Al Hammadi, Chairman of the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) and Member of Abu Dhabi Executive Council; Dr. Ahmed Mubarak Ali Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the President's Office for Strategic Affairs; Faisal Al Bannai, Secretary-General of the Advanced Technology Research Council (ATRC), and Mariam Al Kaabi, UAE Ambassador to the Arab Republic of Egypt. (ANI/WAM)

