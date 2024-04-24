UAE President, Chancellor of Austria discuss bilateral ties, regional developments

Abu Dhabi [UAE], April 24 (ANI/WAM): UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received a phone call today from Karl Nehammer, Chancellor of the Republic of Austria, during which the two sides discussed bilateral ties and ways to enhance these relations to achieve the goals of the comprehensive strategic partnership that exists between the two nations.

The call also touched upon a number of regional and international issues, most notably developments in the Middle East and the importance of concerted international action to prevent further escalation of conflict that would threaten regional and global stability.

The UAE President and Austrian Chancellor discussed the deteriorating humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip and underscored the urgent need to provide adequate and sustainable humanitarian support to Gaza's population while pursuing a just and comprehensive peace based on the two-state solution.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan stressed the UAE's steadfast support for all efforts aimed at enhancing peace and stability and enabling the nations and peoples of the region to achieve their aspirations for development and prosperity. (ANI/WAM)

