UAE President confers Zayed Second Medal on Minister of Environment of Chile

Santiago [Chile], December 20 (ANI/WAM): President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has conferred the Zayed the Second Medal on Professor Maisa Rojas, Minister of Environment of Chile, in recognition of her contributions to the success of the 28th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28), which was hosted in the UAE last year.

The award ceremony was held during a reception hosted by Rojas in honour of Mohammed Saeed Al Neyadi, UAE Ambassador to Chile, at the Ministry's headquarters in the capital, Santiago.

During the ceremony, Rojas expressed her appreciation to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for this award and commended the historic UAE Consensus concluded in COP28, which became a key reference framework and a cornerstone for global climate action and sustainability.

Al Neyadi, for his part, congratulated Rojas on the award and emphasised the need for encouraging greater international partnership and cooperation in the implementation of sustainability concepts on a broader scale, given the rapid changes currently observed worldwide.

Furthermore, Al Neyadi commended Chile's participation in COP28, and its support of the historic UAE Consensus, which fosters coordination and collaboration to safeguard humanity and the planet. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor