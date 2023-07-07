UAE President congratulates President-Elect of Paraguay

Abu Dhabi [UAE], July 7 (ANI/WAM): UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Friday made a phone call to Santiago Pena, President-Elect of the Republic of Paraguay, to congratulate him on his recent election win.

Sheikh Mohamed wished Pena every success in leading Paraguay and its people to ongoing progress and development, and expressed his hope that the two leaders will work together to further strengthen ties between the UAE and Paraguay for the benefit of both countries.

The President-Elect of Paraguay thanked UAE President for his congratulations and conveyed his shared interest in developing bilateral relations to accelerate both nations' development ambitions. (ANI/WAM)

