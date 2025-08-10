UAE President congratulates President of Azerbaijan on historic Azerbaijan-Armenia peace agreement

Abu Dhabi [UAE], August 10 (ANI/WAM): UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan congratulated Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, on the recent signing of the historic peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

During a phone call, Al Nahyan expressed his sincere hope for the agreement to usher in a new phase of cooperation between the two countries and enhance peace and stability in the Caucasus region for the benefit of all its peoples.

He affirmed that the UAE remains committed to supporting dialogue and diplomacy to foster stability and prosperity for all.

For his part, Ilham Aliyev expressed his appreciation to the President for the UAE's concerted diplomatic efforts to strengthen peace, stability, and security regionally and globally.

The two sides also discussed joint efforts to reinforce bilateral ties, particularly in the fields of economy and investment, as well as other areas that serve common interests and contribute to both countries' development-focused aims. (ANI/WAM)

