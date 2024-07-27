UAE President congratulates Rwandan President on re-election

Dubai [UAE], July 27 (ANI/WAM): President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan extended his congratulations in a phone call to His Excellency Paul Kagame, President of the Republic of Rwanda, on the occasion of his re-election for a new presidential term following recent elections.

His Highness the President expressed his best wishes for President Paul Kagame's success in leading his nation and fulfilling the aspirations of his people for development and prosperity.

During the call, His Highness also underscored his commitment to continue working with President Kagame in the coming period to strengthen UAE-Rwandan cooperation at various levels, benefiting both nations.

In response, His Excellency the Rwandan President thanked His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for his congratulations and the kind sentiments expressed towards his country and people.

He wished the UAE continued progress and prosperity and affirmed his commitment to fostering cooperation between the UAE and Rwanda to achieve their mutual interests. (ANI/WAM)

