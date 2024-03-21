UAE President greets King of Jordan upon arrival in UAE on fraternal visit

Dubai [UAE], March 21 (ANI/WAM): King Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan arrived in the UAE on Thursday on a fraternal visit.

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan welcomed His Majesty King Abdullah II and his accompanying delegation upon their arrival at Al Bateen Executive Airport in Abu Dhabi.

Welcoming His Majesty King Abdullah II alongside His Highness were His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court; H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi; H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes' Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Presidential Court, and Humaid Obaid Abu Shabas, President of the Supreme Audit Institution.

Accompanying His Majesty King Abdullah II is a delegation that includes His Excellency Dr. Bisher Al-Khasawneh, Prime Minister of Jordan; His Excellency Dr. Jafar Hassan, Director of His Majesty King Abdullah's Office; and His Excellency Nassar Ibrahim Al Habashneh, Ambassador of Jordan to the UAE. (ANI/WAM)

