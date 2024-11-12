UAE President hosts special dinner for Jordanian Crown Prince, Belarusian President, and Albanian Prime Minister

Baku [Azerbaijan], November 12 (ANI/WAM): UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today hosted a special dinner in Baku in honour of Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, Alexander Lukashenko, President of the Republic of Belarus, and Edi Rama, Prime Minister of the Republic of Albania.

The event took place on the sidelines of a working visit to Azerbaijan, where he is attending the COP29 climate conference.

During the dinner, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and the guests engaged in cordial conversations reflecting the strong relations between the UAE and their respective countries.

They affirmed their shared commitment to further advancing these ties for mutual benefit and growth, and also discussed the important role of the COP29 climate conference - being hosted in Azerbaijan from 11th to 22nd November - in promoting international climate action.

The Jordanian Crown Prince, Belarusian President, and Albanian Prime Minister expressed their appreciation for this kind gesture, wishing him good health and continued progress and prosperity for the UAE. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor