UAE President, Interim Prime Minister of Bangladesh discuss bilateral relations

Abu Dhabi [UAE], August 28 (ANI/WAM): UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan congratulated Professor Muhammad Yunus on assuming his new duties as the Chief Adviser of the interim government of the People's Republic of Bangladesh.

He expressed his hope that Muhammad Yunus' leadership would bring prosperity to his country and people and also underscored his eagerness to collaborate in the coming period to advance the interests of both nations and fulfil the aspirations of their people for growth and prosperity.

In response, Muhammad Yunus thanked Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed for his kind sentiments. He expressed his hope for continued progress and prosperity for the UAE and reaffirmed his commitment to strengthening cooperation between the two countries, building on their strong and enduring relationship for mutual benefit. (ANI/WAM)

