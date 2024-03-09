UAE President issues a number of federal decrees

Abu Dhabi [UAE], March 9 (ANI/WAM): UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has issued several federal decrees outlining key appointments and the establishment of a new office within the Presidential Court. The decrees include:

- The appointment of Sheikha Mariam bint Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan as Deputy Chairperson of the Presidential Court for National Projects, carrying the rank of Minister.

- The appointment of Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan as Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes' Affairs, also with the rank of Minister.

- The establishment of the President's Office for Strategic Affairs within the Presidential Court, with Dr Ahmed Mubarak Ali Al Mazrouei appointed as Chairman of this office, granted the rank of Minister, in addition to his existing responsibilities.

- The appointment of Humaid Saeed Amer Hamad Al Neyadi as Director of the Office of the Chairman of the Presidential Court, awarded the rank of Minister.

- The appointment of Sultan Dahi Sultan Al Hameeri as Advisor at the President's Office for Strategic Affairs within the Presidential Court, with the rank of Minister, alongside his ongoing roles.

- The appointment of Rashid Saeed Salem Al Ameri as Advisor at the President's Office for Strategic Affairs within the Presidential Court, also with the rank of Minister and in conjunction with his current duties. (ANI/WAM)

