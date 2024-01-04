UAE President issues federal decree establishing International Humanitarian and Philanthropic Council

Abu Dhabi [UAE], January 4 (ANI/WAM): UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has issued a Federal Decree establishing the International Humanitarian and Philanthropic Council.

Chaired by Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Office of Development and Martyrs Families Affairs at the Presidential Court, the council is responsible for supervising international humanitarian and philanthropic affairs.

The council further comprises of Reem Ibrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; Maryam bint Mohammed Saeed Hareb Al Mheiri, Minister of Climate Change and Environment; Shamma bint Suhail Al Mazrouei, Minister of Community Development; Faris Mohammed Ahmed Al Mazrouei, Adviser to the Presidential Court; Hamdan Musallam Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Red Crescent; Mohammed Saif Al Suwaidi, Director-General of the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development; and Sultan Mohammed Al Shamsi, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation for International Development Affairs.

The roles of the International Humanitarian and Philanthropic Council include oversight of the international humanitarian and philanthropic sector, review and approval of the policy agenda for international humanitarian affairs, oversight over the preparation and implementation of relevant initiatives and projects, developing the future vision for international humanitarian affairs and general frameworks for implementation, and forming any necessary subcommittees to support operations.

The council will integrate the Joint Strategic Committee for African Cooperation, UAE Humanitarian Committee, Higher Committee for Foreign Aid, and International Health Advisory Committee. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor