UAE President, King of Jordan discuss bilateral relations, regional developments

Abu Dhabi [UAE], November 15 (ANI/WAM): President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan held a phone call today with King Abdullah II bin Al Hussein of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan.

The two leaders discussed the close ties between their countries, exploring various aspects of cooperation and joint efforts, along with opportunities to advance these partnerships in a way that supports development priorities and aligns with the two nations' vision for progress and prosperity for their people.

During the call, Sheikh Mohamed and King Abdullah also reviewed a number of regional and international issues, with a particular focus on the Middle East situation and recent developments in Gaza.

In this context, they stressed the importance of strengthening efforts to implement a ceasefire in the area and ensuring full protection for civilians in line with international humanitarian law, while also advancing joint humanitarian efforts to address the conditions faced by Gaza's population.

The two leaders further underscored the need to build on the outcomes of the recent extraordinary Arab and Islamic summit held in Saudi Arabia to achieve a comprehensive de-escalation in the region, preventing the expansion of conflict and safeguarding regional security and stability. (ANI/WAM)

