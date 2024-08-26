UAE President marks new school year with recorded message congratulating students, teachers, education workers

Abu Dhabi [UAE], August 26 (ANI/WAM): President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has recorded a special message to mark the start of the new academic year. In the voice message - which was broadcast in schools across the UAE today - He congratulated students, teachers, and all those working in the education sector.

He stressed the importance of cooperation between families and schools, explaining that the integration of roles between parents and teachers contributes to building an ideal environment for students to succeed.

The President also underlined that the values derived from the UAE's rich heritage should be a compass that guides behaviour, whether online or in our daily lives. He also highlighted the importance of benefitting from the responsible use of new technologies, including artificial intelligence.

The following is the text of the message (originally recorded in Arabic) delivered by His Highness the President:

"To all students, educators, teachers, and workers in the education sector in the UAE, I congratulate you on the start of the new academic year.

First, I want you all as students to be good role models in your schools and homes by respecting and appreciating your teachers and parents.

You are the future of our nation, and education is an essential element of the UAE's developmental journey in the present and future.

Technology and AI have become powerful tools that can significantly enhance the educational experience, but it is crucial to use these tools responsibly and make the most of the opportunities they provide.

In this regard, I would like to underscore the importance of cooperation between families and schools. Coordination between parents and teachers helps to provide a supportive environment for the success of our children.

We must also prioritise upbringing in preserving our values rooted in Emirati heritage. These values should always guide our actions, both online and offline.

I wish you a successful academic year ahead. May God bless you all."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor