UAE President meets with Emirati industrial professionals and leaders, reviews 'Industrialists Programme' progress

Abu Dhabi [UAE], August 14 (ANI/WAM); President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan welcomed a delegation from the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology today, along with several Emiratis working in the industrial sector.

The meeting also included representatives from industrial companies and partners of the 'Industrialists Programme,' an initiative focused on creating jobs in industry and advanced technology.

This programme falls under the Ministry's broader efforts, including the 'National In-Country Value (ICV) Programme' and the 'Make it in the Emirates' initiative. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, accompanied the delegation.

During the meeting at Qasr Al Bahr in Abu Dhabi, the President was briefed on the Ministry's efforts, alongside its partners, to prepare and empower Emiratis for roles in the industrial sector through the Industrialists Programme. This initiative is being carried out in collaboration with the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council (Nafis), and the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC).

The President emphasised that strengthening the industrial sector with skilled national talent is a priority for the UAE, noting that the industrial sector is a key pillar of the country's economy.

"We believe in the role of our youth in building the future of our country, and we are committed to empowering and preparing them for this responsibility. They are the driving force behind our nation's progress and development," he said.

He continued, "I encourage you to leverage opportunities in the industrial sector, as it is a vital and promising field for the future." He urged youth to engage in all areas of national development, adding, "You have proven that our trust in you is well-placed. I wish you success in serving your country and community and in fulfilling your aspirations."

Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber provided an update on the Industrialists Programme. By mid-2023, the programme had successfully created more than 1,400 specialised jobs and aims to reach 2,000 by the end of 2024.

Al Jaber highlighted the strategic objective of increasing employment opportunities for Emiratis in the private sector, supported by the National ICV Programme, the Make it in the Emirates initiative, and the Industrialists Programme.

He noted that the number of Emiratis employed in the private industrial sector tripled in 2023 compared to 2021 as a result of the leadership's vision and support, as well as efforts to promote Emiratisation through initiatives such as Nafis and the Industrialists Programme. He also pointed out that there are still many opportunities for citizens, with over half a million jobs available in the private industrial sector.

"Our main objective is to equip national talent with the skills they need through a range of specialised training programmes, enabling them to secure sustainable and specialised roles in the industrial sector. We also offer factories the chance to match their employment needs with the skills of Emiratis through the Industrialists Programme exhibition," Al Jaber said.

To date, the programme has launched several specialised training programmes in vital manufacturing areas, including oil and gas, security and safety, food and beverages, as well as iron and paper industries.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Saif bin Mohammed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Suroor bin Mohammed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Zayed Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation; Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Zayed bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Presidential Court; along a number of sheikhs, ministers, senior officials, citizens and guests. (ANI/WAM)

