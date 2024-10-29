UAE President, Mohammed bin Rashid discuss national development

Abu Dhabi [UAE], October 29 (ANI/WAM): President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan met today with Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, at Qasr Al Bahr in Abu Dhabi.

During the meeting, they exchanged greetings with the Majlis attendees and engaged in cordial conversations, in the presence of Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court.

Their Highnesses discussed a range of topics concerning national matters and citizens' interests, and the leadership's ambitions to bolster the nation's developmental efforts and achievements to drive progress and growth. In this context, they highlighted the significance of the UAE's productive strategic and economic partnerships with various countries worldwide, which aim to open new avenues for development and enhance prosperity for all.

Also present at meeting were Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region; Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi; Saif bin Mohammed Al Nahyan; Suroor bin Mohammed Al Nahyan; Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Zayed Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation; Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination (ZHO); Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes' Affairs; Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Zayed bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Zayed bin Hamdan bin Zayed AL Nahyan; Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Airports and Chairman, and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group; Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Special Affairs Advisor at the Presidential Court; and a number of Sheikhs, senior officials, citizens and guests. (ANI/WAM)

