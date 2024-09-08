UAE President offers condolences on passing of Khalifa Hareb Al Khaili's mother

Al Ain [UAE], September 8 (ANI/WAM): President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today offered his condolences on the passing of the late Heera Khalifa Khamis Al Khaili, the mother of Major General Khalifa Hareb Al Khaili, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior. His Highness extended his sympathies during a visit to the mourning majlis in Al Ain.

He conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased, praying that God grants her peace, mercy, and a place in His eternal paradise. He also prayed for her family to be blessed with strength and patience during this difficult time.

He was accompanied by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court, and Sheikh Sultan bin Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Advisor to the UAE President. (ANI/WAM)

