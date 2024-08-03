UAE President offers condolences to Prime Minister of Libya over the death of his son

Dubai [UAE], August 3 (ANI/WAM): UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan conveyed during a phone call his deepest condolences and sympathies to Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh, Prime Minister of Libya's Government of National Unity, over the death of his son, Abdulrahman.

His Highness expressed his heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased, praying to God Almighty to grant him mercy, forgiveness, and acceptance and to bestow patience and solace upon his family.

In response, Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh expressed his appreciation for the sincere sentiment shown by His Highness towards the deceased and his family in their time of grief. (ANI/WAM)

