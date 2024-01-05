UAE President receives Chairman of People's Council of Turkmenistan

Abu Dhabi [UAE], January 5 (ANI/WAM): UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow, Chairman of the People's Council of Turkmenistan and National Leader of the Turkmen People.

During the meeting at Qasr Al Shati in Abu Dhabi, extended a warm welcome to Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow, wherein they exchanged New Year greetings, expressing their wishes for the continued advancement and prosperity of both countries and their peoples.

Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow conveyed to the greetings of President Serdar Berdimuhamedow of Turkmenistan, wishing the UAE ongoing progress and prosperity. He reciprocated with his best greetings and wishes to the President of Turkmenistan.

Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow discussed the friendly relations between the UAE and Turkmenistan and cooperation in various developmental, investment, and economic areas, including renewable energy, food security, infrastructure development, and other vital fields. These discussions align with the priorities of both countries in driving sustainable development and progress.

Both sides expressed pride in the distinguished and growing relations between their countries, affirming a shared commitment to expanding these ties across various sectors to enhance mutual interests. In particular, he lauded the significant contributions of Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow in bolstering relations between the two nations.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Presidential Court, Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, and Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, along with a number of senior officials. (ANI/WAM)

