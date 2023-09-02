UAE President receives Deputy PM, Minister of Defence of Kuwait

Abu Dhabi [UAE], September 2 (ANI/WAM): UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received Sheikh Ahmad Fahad Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the State of Kuwait.

During the meeting at Qasr Al Shati, Sheikh Ahmad Fahad Al-Ahmad conveyed the greetings of his brother, Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Emir of Kuwait, and his wishes for the UAE to achieve further progress and prosperity.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed conveyed his greetings to the Emir of Kuwait and his wishes for health and well-being, as well as for Kuwait and its people to enjoy further prosperity.

The President and Sheikh Ahmad discussed the deep-rooted relations between the two countries and ways to enhance them in various fields, with a focus on fulfilling the aspirations of both countries and their peoples for progress and prosperity, in addition to fostering coordination and cooperation between the UAE and Kuwait.

During the meeting, the two sides also exchanged views on a number of regional and international issues of mutual interest.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court; Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Special Affairs Advisor at the Presidential Court; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs, Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Minister of State, Lieutenant General Issa Saif bin Ablan Al Mazrouei, Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces, and Dr Matar Hamed Al Neyadi, UAE Ambassador to the State of Kuwait.

In attendance from the Kuwaiti side were members of the delegation accompanying the Kuwaiti Defence Minister and Jamal Al Ghunaim, Ambassador of Kuwait to the UAE. (ANI/WAM)

