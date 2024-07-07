UAE President receives phone call from Kenyan President

Abu Dhabi [UAE], July 7 (ANI/WAM): President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received a phone call today from William Samoei Ruto, President of the Republic of Kenya.

The discussion focused on bilateral relations and promising opportunities to enhance cooperation, particularly in the fields of economy, trade, investment, renewable energy, technology, and infrastructure. These areas represent developmental priorities for both nations and contribute to achieving sustainable economic prosperity for their peoples.

During the call, the two leaders also exchanged views on a number of issues of mutual interest.

He emphasised the importance the UAE places on strengthening its relations with African states and supporting all efforts to achieve development, stability, and peace, thereby benefiting all of the region's peoples.

President Ruto, in turn, expressed his appreciation for the UAE's initiatives in supporting the Kenyan people and bolstering his country's efforts towards progress and sustainable development. He affirmed Kenya's commitment to enhancing its relations with the UAE and expanding cooperation in various fields that benefit both nations. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor