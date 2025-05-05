UAE President receives phone call from Lebanese President

Abu Dhabi [UAE], May 5 (ANI/WAM): President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received a phone call from His Excellency Joseph Aoun, President of the Lebanese Republic.

During the call, President Aoun expressed his sincere thanks for the UAE's decision to lift the travel ban on its citizens travelling to Lebanon, which will take effect from 7 May 2025.

He welcomed the move as a sign of the UAE's enduring and sincere support for the Lebanese people, and expressed his hope for closer cooperation that advances the shared interests of both countries.

The two leaders also discussed the close fraternal ties between the UAE and Lebanon, and explored opportunities to strengthen cooperation across various fields in a way that benefits both nations and their people. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor