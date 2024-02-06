UAE President receives phone call from UN Secretary-General Guterres

Dubai [UAE], February 6 (ANI/WAM): UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received a phone call from Antonio Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations, on Monday.

The call covered various aspects of cooperation between the UAE and the United Nations, particularly in supporting the UN's humanitarian efforts across the world.

UAE President and Guterres discussed a number of regional and international issues of mutual interest, with a focus on the situation in the Middle East and developments in the Gaza Strip.

Both sides emphasised the need for joint international action to bring about an immediate ceasefire, protect civilian lives and ensure the safe and sustained delivery of humanitarian aid. The call also covered efforts to prevent an escalation of regional instability and pursue a path towards peace via a two-state solution, seen as key to fostering stability, progress and prosperity for the countries and people of the region.

During the call, the UAE President reaffirmed the UAE's commitment to supporting the United Nations' humanitarian efforts in the Gaza Strip, emphasising the goal of alleviating the suffering of its residents and addressing their pressing needs amidst challenging conditions. The UAE President noted the importance of determined international action to prevent further deterioration of the humanitarian crisis unfolding in Gaza.

Secretary-General Guterres expressed his appreciation for the UAE's steadfast support for the UN's humanitarian role in Gaza. The two sides also emphasised the importance of supporting the efforts of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) and the need to work together during this difficult period that the Palestinian people are going through. (ANI/WAM)

