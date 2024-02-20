UAE President receives President of Democratic Republic of Congo

Abu Dhabi [UAE], February 20 (ANI/WAM): UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received Felix Tshisekedi, President of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, who is on a working visit to the UAE.

During the meeting, which took place at Qasr Al Shati, His Highness and His Excellency President Tshisekedi discussed progress in advancing bilateral relations across all fields, particularly in diversifying and promoting investments in development, economic, investment, trade, renewable energy, and other areas that support growth, progress, and sustainable prosperity and serve the common interests of both nations.

The two leaders also addressed a number of issues and developments of mutual concern. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor