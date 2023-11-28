UAE President receives Qatari Emir's invitation to participate in GCC Summit

Abu Dhabi [UAE], November 28 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received a written message from Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar, including an invitation to participate in the 44th session of the GCC Supreme Council in December.

The message was received by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, today while receiving Sultan Al Mansouri, Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the UAE, at Qasr Al Bahr.

Al Mansouri conveyed the greetings of Sheikh Tamim to President Sheikh Mohamed and his wishes for permanent progress and prosperity in the UAE.

During the meeting, the two sides also discussed fraternal relations, cooperation and joint action in all fields that serve the mutual interests of their countries and the prosperity and development of their two friendly peoples. (ANI/WAM)

