UAE President receives Turkish Foreign Minister

Dubai [UAE], May 10 (ANI/WAM): UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received Hakan Fidan, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Turkiye, at Qasr Al Shati in Abu Dhabi.

At the beginning of the meeting, the Turkish Minister of Foreign Affairs conveyed to the President the condolences of Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President of Turkiye, and his sincere sympathy over the passing of Sheikh Hazza bin Sultan bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed enhancing cooperation between the UAE and Turkiye in various fields as part of strategic ties and the comprehensive economic partnership that unites the two countries.

The UAE President and the Turkish Foreign Minister also reviewed developments in the Middle East and regional and international efforts to reach an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip while responding to the deteriorating humanitarian conditions in Gaza. In this context, they stressed the need for the international community to assume its responsibility towards advancing the achievement of a just, comprehensive, and lasting peace in the region based on the two-state solution as a viable pathway to foster a secure future for the peoples of the region and maintain peace and security.

During the meeting, the President affirmed the UAE's support for all efforts aimed at achieving security, stability, and peace at the regional and international levels.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Ministry of Presidential Court; and Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for National Security. (ANI/WAM)

